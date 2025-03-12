Box Office: Disney’s Mufasa The Lion King sets March 26 streaming debut after triumphant theatrical run

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King is all set to make its streaming debut on March 26 after an amazing theatrical run lasting 96 days. The film grossed USD 712.5 million at the global box office during this period, registering a remarkable recovery after its sluggish start in a competitive Christmas holiday market.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King serves as both a prequel and a sequel to the 2019 photorealistic remake of The Lion King. The film explores the origins of the titular lion while continuing the story of Simba, who now rules the Pride Lands.

The voice cast features returning stars Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, and John Kani as Rafiki. New additions to the ensemble include Aaron Pierre as young Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, who later comes to be known as Scar, Tiffany Boone, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, and Blue Ivy Carter in her feature film debut.

The story starts with Nala and Simba preparing to welcome another cub while raising their daughter, Kiara. As they move to an oasis for Nala to give birth, Simba entrusts Timon and Pumbaa to watch over Kiara. During their time together, Rafiki shares the tale of her grandfather’s rise to power and his complex relationship with his treacherous brother, Scar, with the aforementioned duo providing their signature comedic punches. The film offers deeper insight into the iconic characters while exploring themes of destiny, family, and leadership.

Development on Mufasa was first confirmed in 2020, with Jenkins attached to direct from a script by Jeff Nathanson. Production of the film faced delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike but eventually wrapped in time for its December 9, 2024, premiere in Los Angeles, followed by a worldwide theatrical debut on December 20.

Despite the aforementioned sluggish start, Mufasa: The Lion King performed strongly at the global box office, ranking as the seventh highest-grossing film of last year. The film is also notable for being dedicated to James Earl Jones, the legendary actor who voiced Mufasa in both the 1994 animated film and its 2019 remake. Jones’ voice is heard briefly in the opening titles as a tribute. He passed away last September at age 93.

With its upcoming JioHotstar release, Mufasa: The Lion King is expected to reach an even wider audience, allowing fans to experience the hustle and bustle of the Pride Lands once again.