King Charles III's Music Playlist Revealed: From Beyoncé's Crazy in Love to La Vie En Rose; Here Are Some of Monarch's Favorites
King Charles shared his playlist on Apple Music to celebrate the announcement of the 2025 Commonwealth Games. The monarch spoke heartily about the power and impact of music in everyday life!
King Charles III has a diverse taste in music! On March 10, the monarch marked the Commonwealth Day with his customary message. To further celebrate the occasion, he released his personal playlist on Apple Music.
“Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others,” the King said while announcing the project on Friday, March 7. He noted that music can resurrect happy moments from the “deepest recesses” of memory.
It also brings people comfort at the low points of their lives and momentarily teleports them to a different world. Above all, music can lift spirits to a great degree, bring people joy, and bring them “together in celebrations.”
His playlist included hit bops like Bob Marley & The Wailers’s Could You Be Loved, Kylie Minogue’s The Loco-Motion, and Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love featuring Jay Z.
The list also included world music like the Afrobeats and R&B song Kante, Ghanaian singer Daddy Lumba’s Mpempem Do Me, New Zealand opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa’s E Te Iwi E, and others.
The monarch revealed his playlist during an Apple Music 1 radio special called The King’s Music Room. The special started with Bob Marley & The Wailers’s hit Reggae beat song. Check out the complete list of songs below:
- Could You Be Loved — Bob Marley & The Wailers
- My Boy Lollipop — Millie Small
- The Loco-Motion — Kylie Minogue
- The Very Thought of You — Al Bowlly
- La Vie En Rose — Grace Jones
- Love Me Again — Raye
- Mpempem Do Me — Daddy Lumba
- KANTE — Davido featuring Fave
- The Click Song (Qongqothwane) — Miriam Makeba
- My Country Man — Jools Holland and Ruby Turner
- Indian Summer — Anoushka Shankar
- Anta Permana — Siti Nurhaliza
- E Te Iwi E (Call to the People) — Dame Kiri Te Kanawa
- Haven’t Met You Yet — Michael Bublé
- Hot Hot Hot — Arrow
- Crazy In Love — Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z
- Upside Down — Diana Ross
King Charles Curates Special Apple Music Playlist for Commonwealth Day