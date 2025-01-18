Box Office: Game Changer (Hindi) and Fateh crumple in 2nd weekend

It's been a week since Game Changer and Fateh arrived in theaters. Both the movies have failed to lure the audience during their theatrical runs. Released on January 10, 2025, Game Changer and Fateh continue to underperform at the box office. They are now in their second weekend and both the films have crumpled and how.

Game Changer And Fateh Struggle In Second Weekend

Directed by S Shankar, Game Changer earned Rs 35 lakh on second Saturday in the Hindi markets, bringing its total collection to Rs 28 crore. After second Sunday, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer is expected to drop its earnings further.

On the other hand, Fateh could only manage to collect Rs 20 lakh on second Saturday. The cume earnings of Sonu Sood-starrer now stands at Rs 9.4 crore. Just like Game Changer, Fateh is likely to struggle even more in the coming days.

Both of them couldn't get benefit from Cinema Lovers Day on January 17, 2025.

Game Changer And Fateh Are Both Disasters

The Hindi dubbed version of Game Changer and Fateh have crashed at the box office. Both have emerged as disasters during their run in cinemas. While S Shankar's directorial is a huge loss maker, Sonu Sood's helmer isn't profitable either despite its controlled costs.

A Brief About Game Changer And Fateh

Game Changer marks Ram Charan's comeback as a solo lead after six years and second collaboration with his co-star Kiara Advani. They were earlier seen in Vinaya Vidheya Rama in 2019. It is also S Shankar's second debacle after his 2024 directorial, Indian 2 which also tanked at the box office.

Fateh is Sonu Sood's directorial debut which co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez. Sonu Sood plays the ex special-ops officer, Fateh Singh in the movie.

Game Changer and Fateh now have new competitors in Hindi markets which are Emergency and Azaad. Both the latest movies were released on Friday.

Game Changer and Fateh In Theaters

Game Changer and Fateh are running in theaters near you. Have you booked their tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.