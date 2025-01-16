Game Changer vs Fateh Week 1 Hindi Box Office Comparison: Ram Charan's political-drama trumps Sonu Sood starrer; Both films underwhelm
Let's analyze the box office performances of Game Changer and Fateh in their respective first weeks. Both the films were released on January 10, 2025.
Hindi box office experienced a major clash of Game Changer and Fateh at the beginning of 2025. Both the movies were released on January 10, 2025 and have completed a week of their respective theatrical runs. Game Changer, the pan-Indian film, stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. On the other hand, Fateh is Sonu Sood's project which co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez. While Game Changer has triumphed over Fateh, both movies have had underwhelming performances.
Game Changer vs Fateh: Box Office Performances In First Week
Directed by S Shankar, Game Changer opened to Rs 7 crore at the Hindi box office on Friday. On 7th day, as per estimates, the political action thriller recorded Rs 1.1 crore, bringing its first week net earnings to Rs 30 crore (Rs 26.9 crore to be exact). It failed to impress the audience while emerging as a disaster at the box office.
Meanwhile, Fateh, which stars Sonu Sood in the lead role, maintained Rs 2 crore for three consecutive days. On Day 4, the earnings dropped to Rs 0.7 crore, followed by a minimal spike of Rs 0.9 crore on fifth day.
After collecting Rs 0.75 crore on Day 6, Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer earned a low business of Rs 0.65 crore on seventh day. The first week cume collection of Fateh stands at Rs 9 crore. Sonu Sood's directorial also had an underwhelming response at the box office.
Game Changer And Fateh's Day-Wise Collections Are As Follows:
|Net Collections In Hindi
|Days
|Game Changer
|Fateh
|Day 1
|Rs 7 crore
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 6.65 crore
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 7 crore
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 1.75 crore
|Rs 70 lakh
|Day 5
|Rs 2.45 crore
|Rs 90 lakh
|Day 6
|Rs 1.40 crore
|Rs 75 lakh
|Day 7
|Rs 1.1 crore
|Rs 65 lakh
|Total
|Rs 26.9 crore
|Rs 9 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
