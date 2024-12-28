Year Ender 2024: Top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies at worldwide box office

2024 is coming to an end. The year is ending on a mixed note with the record success of Pushpa 2 and the disastrous response to Baby John. It's time to revisit the performances of all the releases that left a mark at the box office. Here's presenting the top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies at the worldwide box office.

Allu Arjun's magnum opus, Pushpa 2, turned out to be a monstrous hit. The mass action drama directed by Sukumar topped all the charts with an expected gross collection of around Rs 1600 crore worldwide. With this spectacular box office performance, it became the third biggest Indian grosser globally after Dangal and Baahubali 2.

Behind Pushpa 2, it's Kalki 2898 AD, which rests at the second spot with a global rampage of around Rs 1027 crore, including 3D charges. The Nag Ashwin directorial sci-fi actioner emerged a big hit at the box office, and marked the big comeback of Prabhas in his prime.

Hindi film Stree 2 secured the third spot among the best-performing movies of 2024, grossing over Rs 837 crore globally. The Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor film also emerged as the biggest Bollywood film at the Hindi box office by topping the previous best, Jawan. The list further includes The GOAT and Devara, which collected more than Rs 400 crore globally, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, Fighter, Amaran, and HanuMan remained in the range of Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office. Check out the details.

Top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies of 2024 at the worldwide box office are as follows:

S. No. Movie Gross Collection (CR in INR) 1 Pushpa 2 1600 (Expected) 2 Kalki 2898 AD 979 excluding 3D charge, 1027 including it 3 Stree 2 837 4 The GOAT 456 5 Devara 405 6 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 371 7 Singham Again 367 8 Fighter 340 9 Amaran 335 10 HanuMan 300

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

