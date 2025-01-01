Box Office: 5 BIG reforms that Indian movie industry MUST bring for excellent 2025; smart budgeting to avoiding remakes

As we welcome 2025, it's high time for the Indian movie industry to undergo some major changes for a profitable box office year. Here's giving you a glance at 5 big reforms that can help the film industry script commercial history this year.

5 big reforms that the Indian film industry must bring for an excellent 2025:

Smart Budgeting

No film comes with a guarantee nowadays. The movie business has become very risky in the post-pandemic times. It's time for filmmakers to take a call and budget their movies very smartly, analyzing the market demand, non-theatrical deals, and, of course, star remuneration.

In order to succeed at the box office, the makers should control their extra costs and maintain star remuneration. A major chunk of production costs goes to stars and their irrelevant demands, resulting in overbudgeting and eventually losing money. A star should only be paid based on their capability of filling the cinemas.

Avoiding Remakes

The last few years have taught that audiences are not welcoming remakes anymore, especially in the Hindi film industry. For the record, around 25 Hindi remakes were released in the post-pandemic era, of which only two succeeded- Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan.

The rest failed to ignite any spark among the audience. Varun Dhawan's Baby John is the final nail in the coffin. Everyone witnessed how it bombed at the box office. It's high time to say no to remakes and work on the original stories.

Better Calendar Plan

2024 can be seen as one of the worst movie release calendars. In 2025, filmmakers should plan the release dates smartly so we don't lose out on any good dates. Moreover, it's high time to avoid clashes, especially for those movies which have bigger box office potential.

We have seen how Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein suffered because of their clash with Stree 2. Although the clash between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was somehow successful, both movies had the potential to do much better on a solo release.

Subsidized Pricing

Pricing is one of the major issues for the Indian movie industry. We have seen how Pushpa 2's prices were hiked to another level. This should not be a regular occurrence. A large section of the audience avoids visiting cinemas because of such expensive ticket fares, resulting in a huge drop in footfalls.

The makers should price their movies at affordable rates in order to register significant footfalls. Filmmakers, exhibitors, and distributors should collectively decide the perfect pricing for their film, depending on the budget, scale, and star cast involved. If it is a small-budget movie, it should be priced at a much lower price so that it can reach the masses.

Digital Release Window

One of the major problems why audiences are not visiting cinemas is the short window between theatrical and OTT releases. Filmmakers should maintain at least a gap of 3 to 4 months between these two mediums. A film should get enough time to enjoy its theatrical run before hitting the streaming platforms.

It's high time to stretch this theatrical-OTT window in order to attract movie buffs to the cinemas.

Let's enter 2025 with a positive mindset and hope for a better commercial year. Pinkvilla wishes you a happy new year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such write-ups.

