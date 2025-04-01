Box Office: Gujarati movie All The Best Pandya emerges SUPER-HIT; records a winning trend

Gujarati film industry witnessed a big success with All The Best Pandya, which knocked the cinemas on the occasion of Holi 2025. The movie, starring Malhar Thakar, Darshan Jariwala, and Vandana Pathak, opened to a gigantic start and then witnessed an encouraging box office trajectory.

Interestingly, the movie recorded the biggest opening in the Gujarati film industry this year. The family drama surpassed the previous best opener, Umbarro, to bag the No.1 spot. The movie continued its box office journey for the next two weeks and emerged as a super hit.

Directed by Rahul Bhole and Vinit Kanojia, the family drama opened to positive word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics. That’s what is driving the box office vehicle of All The Best Pandya!

Currently, All The Best Pandya is the second biggest grosser in Gujarati cinema this year. It is still attracting the audience and will continue to do so for a couple of weeks.

Know about All The Best Pandya

The official synopsis of the family drama says, “A son must defend his father in court after a bribery accusation, forcing them to confront their strained relationship while fighting for justice in this legal drama.” The film is rated 8.4 on IMDb.

All The Best Pandya in cinemas now

All The Best Pandya is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

