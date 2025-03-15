All The Best Pandya Box Office Update: Darshan Jariwala and Vandana Pathak's Gujarati entertainer starts with GOOD opening on Holi

All The Best Pandya has joined the list of 2025 movies which have been released in theaters. Co-helmed by Rahul Bhole and Vinit Kanojia, the Gujarati film hit the screens on March 14, 2025 across India. The family drama stars Gujarati actor Malhar Thakar as the lead alongside celebrated actors like Darshan Jariwala and Vandana Pathak in pivotal roles.

All The Best Pandya Begins With Good Start

Produced by Jeegar Chauhan, Malhar Thakar, Jigar Parmar, and Jimmy Satish Asija. All The Best Pandya opened with a good start at the box office. The opening day of the film coincided with the Holi festival. Malhar Thakar and Darshan Jariwala-starrer has received good response from cinephiles. Now, all eyes are on how it trends in the opening weekend.

A Bried About All The Best Pandya

All The Best Pandya stars Malhar Thakar as Akshay Pandya who shares a complicated bond with his father, Hasmukh Pandya played by Darshan Jariwala. Vandana Pathak is cast as Malhar's onscreen mother, Indu. Their lives take an unexpected turn when Hasmukh is accused of bribery and Akshay fights for his father's justice in the court. Also featuring Yukti Randeria, the film explores family dynamics against the backdrop of a courtroom drama.

Backed under the banner of Jeegar Chauhan Productions, All The Best Pandya was announced on Februrary 5, 2025. The trailer of the Gujarati entertainer was released earlier this month, i.e. on March 1. The movie is distributed by Panorama Studios. It is co-written by Ankit Brahmbhatt, Prem Gadhavi, Nikita Shah, and Aditi Varma.

All The Best Pandya And Other Gujarati Releases In 2025

Other Gujarati films which have been released so far this year are Mom Tane Nai Samjay, Taaro Thayo, and Umbarro to name a few. Umbarro performed better than the other two releases while emerging as superhit. Now, it is yet to be seen how well All The Best Pandya sustains in the first week of its release.

All The Best Pandya In Theaters

All The Best Pandya is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the movie yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.