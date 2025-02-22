Tamil Nadu Box Office: How Much Did Dragon and Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam earn on opening day?

Pradeep Ranganathan’s latest comedy drama film Dragon and Pavish Narayan’s rom-com Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), both have released at the Tamil Nadu box office. Dragon is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu while Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam is directed, written and produced by Dhanush. Both the films released today, made on a small budget have decided to tackle each other at the box office with a mid size release.

Both Dragon and NEEK released on nearly the same number of shows and yet there was a considerable difference in their advance booking numbers. Though both films started their advance booking in a neck-to-neck fight, Dragon raced ahead of the Dhanush directorial. Dragon which released with 1307 shows sold tickets worth Rs 2.04 crore in its advance booking. Meanwhile, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam which released with 1119 shows collected just Rs 0.75 cr in its advance booking, less than half of Dragon’s box office. These advance booking numbers also hint towards the huge gap in the pre-release hype for both the films.

As for the release day itself, the occupancy in the theatres remains slightly higher in favour of Dragon. Judging by the opening day trends, Dragon will easily be the pioneer of this clash if it maintains its hold at the box office in the long run. Meanwhile, for Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, the film can only benefit from receiving positive word of mouth. This Dhanush directorial is made with a cost of Rs 15 crores while Dragon has a budget of Rs 37 crores, making for an area where Dhanush gets the upper hand.

Opening Day Collections

NEEK is expected to end its day with an opening of around Rs 1.25 crore in Tamil Nadu region, a good growth from its low advance booking. Dragon, meanwhile, shows a similar growth and is expected to touch Rs 4.5 crores in its opening. With such numbers, both the films are expected to move at their own pace at the box office and their long run with average to good results.

