Dragon Day 1 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan's rom-com takes solid start; grosses Rs 4.5 crore

Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar, has hit the cinemas today. The romantic comedy directed by Ashwath Marimuthu kickstarted its box office journey on a strong note.

Dragon posted a solid opening of Rs 4.5 crore on Day 1

Released with much anticipation, Dragon recorded a strong hold on its opening day and grossed a solid Rs 4.5 crore at the Kollywood box office. The movie is receiving superlative word-of-mouth among the critics and the audience. It will grow over the weekend and post a phenomenal opening weekend.

Interestingly, the movie didn't get much affected by its rival release, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. Dragon maintained a big lead from its opening day itself.

Going by the audience reception, Dragon is another winner for Pradeep Ranganathan after his blockbuster movie Love Today. However, the weekday trend will determine how far the movie can go at the box office. It will be interesting to see if Dragon manages to match the box office glory of Love Today.

Dragon set to emerge third big success for Tamil cinema

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, Dragon brought smiles back to Tamil audiences with its entertaining and engaging content. It has the potential to gross over a solid box office cume by the end of its theatrical run.

For the unversed, Tamil cinema witnessed two big blockbusters in 2025 till now - Madha Gaja Raja and Kudumbasthan. If Dragon ended its theatrical run with a similar fate, it would be the third big success for the industry. Interestingly, all three titles have comedy as their USP. It shows how the audience is craving a good entertaining comedy-drama, no matter what the budget is and who the lead is!

Dragon In Cinemas

Dragon will hit the big screens tomorrow. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

