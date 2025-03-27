Box Office: How Snow White is performing compared to other Disney live action adaptations

The latest Disney film Snow White is currently running in theatres worldwide. The film opened to a really poor response from the audience and the critics due to which it is currently showing a really slow run at the box office. Snow White features Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap and Gal Gadot as the leads. The film is directed by Marc Webb known for directing the Andrew Garfield led The Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

A big factor which acts against the latest musical fantasy film is the bar that Disney has set with its live action adaptations in the past which makes Snow White look worse in front of others. For a reminder, following are the top 5 highest grossing live action adaptations of all time by Disney:

1. The Lion King

The Lion King is the highest grossing live adaptation movie of Disney based on the animated film of the same name, released in 1994. The film was directed by Jon Favreau and released in 2024. It proved to be a huge blockbuster and collected USD 1.65 Billion at the worldwide box office.

2. Beauty and the Beast

A live action adaptation of Disney’s classic Beauty and the Beast from 1991 was released in 2017. It featured Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in its leading cast, directed by Bill Condon. The film was a huge blockbuster too, collecting USD 1.26 Billion worldwide gross at the box office.

Advertisement

3. Aladdin

The much loved tale of Aladdin got a live action adaptation by Disney in 2019. The film featured Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott, helmed by director Guy Ritchie. The film was made on a budget of USD 183 Million and collected over USD 1.05 Billion worldwide gross at the box office.

4. The Jungle Book

The Jungle Book released in 2016 is the 4th highest grossing live action movie by Disney. This blockbuster fantasy adventure set in a jungle was directed by Jon Favreau. This blockbuster film collected over USD 966 Million worldwide gross at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.