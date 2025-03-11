Rachel Zegler at Box Office: A look at her theatrical hits and misses amid Snow White’s high-stakes release

Rachel Zegler is gearing up for the release of Disney’s live-action Snow White, a project that has been in the headlines for the past couple of years due to its casting and creative decisions. The actress plays the titular role in the film, set to arrive on March 21 alongside Gal Gadot as her evil stepmother. Amid the pre-sales for the offering kicking off, here's a look at how Zegler's last three theatrical outings fared at the box office.

Rachel Zegler’s Box Office Track Record Ahead of Snow White

Y2K (2024)

Zegler’s latest big-screen venture, a satirical horror comedy, saw her in a supporting role as Laura. Y2K struggled to gain momentum at the box office, receiving mixed reviews from critics and grossing just USD 4.4 million against a USD 15 million budget. The film was deemed a box-office dud, underscoring the risks of mid-budget gigs in an increasingly franchise-driven market.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

Before Y2K, Zegler starred as Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, a prequel to the blockbuster Hunger Games series. As the love interest of a young Coriolanus Snow, her performance was widely appreciated, and the film enjoyed box-office success with a USD 348.9 million global cume. Out of the figure, USD 166.3 million came from the domestic market and USD 182.5 million from international territories. As we mentioned earlier, the cine market is becoming increasingly franchise-driven with every passing frame.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

Zegler ventured into the superhero genre with Shazam! Fury of the Gods, playing Anthea, a daughter of Atlas who initially sides with her villainous sisters but ultimately gets on the right road. Despite its predecessor’s popularity, the film failed to ignite interest, ending its theatrical run with a collection slightly breaching the USD 100 million mark. It grossed USD 134.1 million worldwide, with USD 57.6 million coming from domestic markets and USD 76.5 million from overseas territories. The underwhelming performance was attributed to franchise fatigue, mixed reviews, and a shifting DC Universe narrative.

As Zegler prepares to headline Snow White, her box-office history highlights a mixed bag of hits and misses. Whether Disney’s ambitious remake will propel her further into stardom or face the challenges of recent live-action adaptations remains to be seen. Just to put it out there, the upcoming film is made on an approximate budget of USD 260 million, meaning the room for it to miss the mark is very slim.