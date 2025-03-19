Box Office: Gal Gadot receives her Hollywood Walk of Fame star; A look at her biggest hits

Gal Gadot is busy promoting her upcoming film Snow White alongside co-star Rachel Zegler, but she made time to receive her Hollywood Walk of Fame flowers amid the chaos. The actress was honored with a star on the iconic Boulevard on Tuesday, March 18, which she attended in an ethereal white dress with fringe details.

She delivered a powerful message to young people, especially girls, when she took the stage to give her speech, asking them to believe in themselves.

Inspired by Wonder Woman’s milestone achievement, we thought of revisiting her most successful films. Have a look at them below!

Fast & Furious 7 (2015) — USD 1.5 billion

Gal Gadot reprised her role as Gisele Yashar in the highest-grossing Fast & Furious installment. Her character did not have an elaborate role, as she was killed off in Fast & Furious 6, but a brief flashback featuring her helped connect the story. The film’s outstanding commercial achievement is often attributed to fans flocking to theaters in big numbers to bid an emotional farewell to Paul Walker, who passed away in a tragic car accident in 2013.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2017) — USD 874 million

The film marked Gadot’s first appearance as Wonder Woman, and though she had limited screen time compared to headliners Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck, she left a lasting impression. Her action-packed entrance during the climax was widely praised and built massive anticipation for her solo film.

Advertisement

Wonder Woman (2017) — USD 822 million

Gadot made history as Wonder Woman in her first solo outing, making Wonder Woman the first major female-led superhero film to dominate the global box office. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film received praise for its inspiring story and empowering themes. It was particularly well received in the domestic market, where it grossed USD 412 million.

Justice League (2017) — USD 661 million

Another DCU creation in which Gadot portrayed her superheroine character. Although Justice League struggled with behind-the-scenes turmoil, which included Joss Whedon stepping in for Zack Snyder due to a tragedy in the latter's family, Gadot’s popularity magnified with the film, leading to sequels and her enduring presence in future studio projects.

Are you a fan of Gal Gadot? What do you think of her performance as Wonder Woman? Do let us know!