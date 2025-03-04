US Box Office: March 2025 predictions pale in comparison to past record breaking debuts ft. Hunger Games and Captain Marvel

The US box office for March 2025 is predicted to be slightly cold, especially when compared to blockbuster releases that graced the month in previous years. We discuss the past titles that performed spectacularly well in the pre-summer market below, but before that, here’s a look at what this month has in store for us this year.

The first Friday of March 2025 (March 7) will see Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, hit theaters. Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett starrer Black Bag will make its way to cinemas on March 14. Releasing on March 21 is Disney’s live-action Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, followed by three March 28 releases: The Woman in the Yard, Death of a Unicorn, starring Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd, among others, and A Working Man, featuring Jason Statham.

While Snow White has potential, and so does Statham’s A Working Man, none of the aforementioned films are expected to reach the heights of the previous March releases listed below.

Top 5 Domestic Debuts in March

Beauty and the Beast — USD 174M

Released in 2017, this American musical romantic fantasy film by Bill Condon, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in the titular roles, chronicles the fairy-tale romance between two beings who could not be more different in appearance while remaining uncannily similar in personality. The film’s ensemble cast features Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Emma Thompson, and more.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — USD 166M

The 2016 movie is regarded as one of the biggest showdowns in the DCU, and it minted money accordingly. Starring Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in the titular roles, Batman v Superman was the first live-action film to feature both superheroes together, as well as the first live-action cinematic portrayal of Wonder Woman. In the film, the villainous Lex Luthor manipulates Batman into waging war against Superman, whom Luthor is obsessed with destroying.

Captain Marvel — USD 153M

The release of Captain Marvel was an event in itself, and the film proved to be a force to reckon with when it dominated the box office in 2019. Starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law, Gemma Chan, Lee Pace, and more, and helmed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the movie was praised by both critics and audiences. The film grossed over USD 1.1 billion worldwide, becoming the first female-led superhero film to pass the billion-dollar mark. It was also the fifth highest-grossing film of the year.

The Hunger Games — USD 152M

Led by Jennifer Lawrence and released in 2012, the film’s plot unfolds in Panem, a dystopian nation divided into twelve districts and ruled by its Capitol. In the film, Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) are forced to compete in deadly games with adolescent contestants from the twelve districts. Among the accolades, the film’s song Safe and Sound by Taylor Swift won a Grammy Award. For her performance, Lawrence won Best Actress at multiple award shows, including the Saturn Award and the New York Film Critics Circle Award.

The Batman — USD 134M

Robert Pattinson took on the mantle of the titular superhero from Affleck in this installment, and the actor proved his acting chops with the opportunity. The film, also starring Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, and Paul Dano, sees Batman in his sophomore year of fighting crime in Gotham City. Matt Reeves helmed the venture.

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, none of the March 2025 releases are expected to replicate the box office magic of these films. Regardless, let us know which of this month's upcoming offerings you are most excited about!