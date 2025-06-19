Box Office: How To Train Your Dragon, Ballerina and Materialists look at steady run in India, collectively make Rs 30 crore in 7 days

How To Train Your Dragon, Ballerina, and Materialists have completed their first week at the box office today. Released simultaneously on June 13, all three Hollywood films have managed to cater to different sections of the audience and have maintained a steady run at the Indian box office, with an aggregate total of Rs 30 crore in 7 days.

How To Train Your Dragon leads, Ballerina follows, Materialists records best box office trends

The live-action movie How To Train Your Dragon smashed over Rs 14.85 crore net at the Indian box office in its opening week. The movie added around Rs 5 crore from Monday to Thursday, after an impressive weekend of Rs 9.85 crore. According to the trends, the Dean DeBlois-directed movie has the potential to gross over Rs 30 crore net in its entire theatrical run in India, which would be an encouraging result for a standalone live-action movie.

While the Dreamworks Animation venture leads the pack, Ana de Armas starrer Ballerina managed to gain traction as well. Coming from the world of John Wick, the slick action movie netted Rs 7.65 crore in its opening weekend, followed by another Rs 3 crore on the weekdays from Monday to Thursday, taking the total 7-day cume to Rs 10.65 crore net in India.

The third release, Materialists, witnessed the best box office trends compared to the other two releases with regard to its occupancy and growth. However, its opening week cume remained far behind due to less showcasing in the initial days. Starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans, Materialists netted Rs 2.85 crore in its first weekend and then went on to add another Rs 1.6 crore with an impressive hold on weekdays. It made a total sum of Rs 4.45 crore by the end of its first week.

Day-wise India nett box office collections of How To Train Your Dragon, Ballerina and Materialists

Particulars How To Train Your Dragon Ballerina Materialists Friday Rs 2.25 crore Rs 2.35 crore Rs 55 lakh Saturday Rs 3.60 crore Rs 2.80 crore Rs 1.15 crore Sunday Rs 4.00 crore Rs 2.50 crore Rs 1.15 crore Monday Rs 1.25 crore Rs 75 lakh Rs 40 lakh Tuesday Rs 1.40 crore Rs 90 lakh Rs 45 lakh Wednesday Rs 1.25 crore Rs 75 lakh Rs 40 lakh Thursday Rs 1.10 crore (est.) Rs 60 lakh (est.) Rs 35 lakh (est.) Total Rs 14.85 crore Rs 10.65 crore Rs 4.45 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

