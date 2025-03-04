Box Office: IMAX hits record-breaking Q1 in 2025, China’s spring festival releases major contributors

IMAX is celebrating a record-breaking first quarter at the global box office in 2025, with an entire month still left to go. The premium large-format cinema giant has seen unprecedented success, largely thanks to China’s thriving theatrical market. IMAX locations in China alone have grossed an impressive USD 160 million, with this figure coming exclusively from the six major Spring Festival releases.

Leading the charge is Ne Zha 2, the highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Ne Zha. The film alone has contributed USD 144 million to IMAX’s overall earnings from the Chinese market, proving its dominance at the ticket windows.

The animated juggernaut has not only performed financially but also set new attendance records. With over 15 million admissions in IMAX theaters worldwide, Ne Zha 2 has now secured its place as the fourth-biggest IMAX attendance ever for any film worldwide. The movie’s success highlights the growing appeal of high-quality animated spectacles in premium formats, particularly in the Chinese market, where audiences don’t hesitate to spend extra for large-scale theatrical experiences.

Beyond its remarkable performance in China, Ne Zha 2 has also climbed the ranks of IMAX’s highest-grossing films globally. It currently stands as the seventh-highest-grossing IMAX release of all time. Given its continued momentum, the film is well on its way to surpassing Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two to claim the sixth spot on the prestigious list.

For those interested, the other five Chinese Spring Festival titles contributing to IMAX earnings are Detective Chinatown 1900, Operation Hadal, Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force, Boonie Bears: Future Reborn, and Legend of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants.

With another month left in the first quarter of 2025, IMAX is on track to register one of its most successful starts to a year ever. The sustained momentum from Chinese audiences, coupled with the anticipation surrounding upcoming global releases, suggests that the enterprise could be on course for even greater milestones in the months ahead.

