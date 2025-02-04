Box Office India: Can Interstellar's re-release outgross Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa on opening day?

Can Interstellar’s India re-release match or even surpass the opening day box office numbers of domestic releases Badass Ravikumar and Loveyappa? The buzz is palpable, with the former film’s advance bookings looking spectacular. There’s a catch, though. The movie is not being released in most theaters that lack IMAX or 4DX screens, which limits its reach. However, the limited availability may play to its advantage, creating pent-up demand that could spark a robust opening.

Despite the screen restrictions, the Christopher Nolan film has already crossed nearly two lakh tickets for the first week, suggesting a solid turnout from loyal fans and curious newcomers. The high demand could translate into long lines for the limited IMAX and 4DX showings, further building hype.

Interstellar arrives in theaters on February 7.

Originally released in 2014, the film boasts a stellar cast featuring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Michael Caine. The story follows a group of astronauts who venture through a wormhole near Saturn in search of a new home for humanity, as Earth faces environmental collapse. The gripping storyline, paired with stunning visuals and complex themes of time, love, and sacrifice, makes the offering one of the most remarkable films of the last decade.

Another aspect of Interstellar that is applauded by fans is its moving score, credited to Hans Zimmer. All of these factors combined kept the film relevant and a major talking point in the world of cinema for 10 years, and Warner Bros must be counting on them once again as the film gears for a rerelease in India after making an impact in other countries.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the two aforementioned local films appear to have strong fanbases too.

While Badass Ravikumar is a spin-off of Himesh Reshammiya’s 2014 film Xpose, Loveyappa stars two much-hyped Bollywood star kids in lead roles—Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi.

Despite these releases, however, film pundits are placing their bets on Interstellar to take the BO crown, given Nolan’s celebrated legacy in the country.

Have you booked tickets for any of the three films yet?