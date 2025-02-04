Loveyapa: Karan Johar reviews Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s ‘magical’ performance; calls it ‘success story’

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan are all set to make their big-screen debut with Loveyapa. Recently, director Karan Johar took to Instagram and reviewed the duo's "magical" performance in the romantic movie, calling it 2025's first success story. He also showered love on the entire team and cast of Loveyapa.

Karan Johar's post read, "Drum roll for 2025s first love story success story… #loveyapa talks to the Tech and App obsessed Gen Z with a love story that is hugely entertaining and makes solid points with brevity and precision... its what you genuinely call a great time at the movies!!!!."

He continued, "You will fall in love with all the characters ( terrific ensemble ) and root for the magical and endearing leads #junaidkhan and @khushikapoor … I can happily watch the film again and top credit to director @advaitchandan for bringing pace, relentless energy, humour, emotion and solid storytelling to the fore!!! Congratulations to Madhu Mantena, Shrishti Behl, and the entire cast and crew of the best popcorn ride I have had at the movies in a while!"

See the post here:

In the Loveyapa trailer, the relationship between Gaurav (Junaid Khan) and Baani (Khushi Kapoor) undergoes both comedic and dramatic twists. To test their trust before making a decision about marriage, their families challenge them to exchange phones for a day.

What ensues is a chaotic chain of events where hidden truths emerge, causing confusion and frustration. As Gaurav and Baani confront personal revelations, including suspicious texts and past relationships, their trust and communication are challenged. What begins as a simple phone swap spirals into a whirlwind of misunderstandings, turning their love story into a dramatic series of unexpected twists.

With clever dialogue and an engaging plot, Loveyapa delves into the quirky aspects of relationships, set against a fast-paced, comedic backdrop. The trailer wraps up with a playful caution about the risks of swapping phones, highlighting the humorous mayhem that follows.

The film will also feature Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda, among others. Directed by Laal Singh Chaddha helmer Advait Chandan, the upcoming rom-com is presented by Phantom and AGS Entertainment. The movie will hit theaters on February 7, 2025.