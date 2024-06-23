Box Office: Ishq Vishk Rebound grows by 25 percent after low opening day; Netts Rs 1.25 crores on day 2

Ishq Vishk Rebound directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari and starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal and others grew by a low 25 percent after an opening day of just Rs 1 crore. The two day cume of the rom-com stands at Rs 2.25 crores and it should hit Rs 3.50 crores by the end of the first weekend. The growth of the film had to be higher to have even a slight chance to sustain but now that it hasn't grown much and now that Kalki 2898 AD is gearing up for release in just 5 days, the road ahead is difficult for Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Ishq Vishk Rebound Grows By A Low 25 Percent After Collecting Only Rs 1 Crore On The Opening Day

Ishq Vishk Rebound in its first weekend is the third most preferred Hindi movie option, behind Munjya in its third weekend and Chandu Champion in its second weekend and that's where the problem really lies. Ishq Vishk Rebound had to try and be the most preferred movie option but that hasn't happened to be. It's unfortunate but despite aggressive promotions, the Rohit Saraf headlined film has not been able to attract the youth to the theatres. The movie will end up netting in the vicinity of Rs 5-6 crores in its full run.

Ishq Vishk Rebound's Silver Lining Is Its Non-Theatrical Business

What goes in favour of Ishq Vishk Rebound is that it is a monetary safe venture for its producers. The movie was made at a controlled budget and will be recovering more than its budget from music, satellite and digital rights.

The Day Wise Nett Collections Of Ishq Vishk Rebound In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1 crore 2 Rs 1.25 crores Total Rs 2.25 crore nett in India in 2 days

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Raghav (Rohit Saraf), Sanya (Pashmina Roshan) and Sahir (Jibraan Khan) are childhood besties. Sanya and Sahir gradually fall in love. Raghav is pretty much the bone in the middle of their relationship. While he develops feelings for Riya (Naila Grrewal), he is never able to focus on his relationship because he inadvertently is the peacemaker in the relationship of his two best friends. After Riya breaks up with Raghav over lack of commitment and Sahir breaks up with Sanya sighting her lack of maturity, Raghav and Sanya share a kiss in the spur or the moment. While the two try to keep it normal, the feelings get the better of them.

Will Raghav and Sanya confront to Sahir and Riya about their rebound relationship? Will Sahir and Riya try to get back with their exes? Who will end up with whom? To know that, you need to watch Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Ishq Vishk Rebound In Theatres

