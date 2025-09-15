Kantara Chapter 1 story leaked? Rishab Shetty to play a fierce Naga Sadhu— Reports

Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, is slated to hit big screens across the world on October 2, 2025. Directed by the actor himself, the second installment serves as the prequel to Kantara.

As the film is just days away from release, it appears that Kantara: Chapter 1’s plot has been leaked.

Is the Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1’s plot revealed?

According to a report by Gulte, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel set centuries before the events of the first installment. Taking place during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty in 300 CE, the story unfolds in the mystical forests of Banavasi, where Daiva traditions were born and divine spirits were said to have awakened.

In the film, Rishab Shetty plays a Naga Sadhu, a mystic warrior destined to serve as a catalyst between mortals and the divine powers. Combining the elements of supernatural forces, ancient rituals, and tribal struggles offers more than just a prequel but an origin story for the Kantara lore.

While the original Kantara provided only a glimpse into the world of Panjurli Daiva, the second installment is expected to offer a more detailed narrative, providing a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience in Indian cinema.

Kantara: Chapter 1 cast and crew

With Rishab Shetty in the lead, the film is directed by the actor himself. He is joined by Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah, who are confirmed to play co-leads, with Malayalam actor Jayaram also expected to play a key part.

The project is backed by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films. The musical tracks and background scores are composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, and Arvind Kashyap handled the cinematography.

The movie will be hitting the big screens in multiple languages, including Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, and English.

Additionally, the team has announced that the film will be released in key international markets including the UK, UAE, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, USA, Canada, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Fiji, Mauritius, the Caribbean, Japan, Australia and Germany, among others.

