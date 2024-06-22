Box Office Estimates: Ishq Vishk Rebound collects Rs 1 crore on opening day

Ishq Vishk Rebound directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari and starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal and others took a low start at the box office on the first day as it netted around Rs 1 crore. The movie's advance bookings were slightly better than Tips' Merry Christmas but the release size was smaller, as a result of which the on-the-day trending was not as strong. Ishq Vishk Rebound will look to get a move on over the weekend and then hold up over the weekdays to have a cameo run.

Ishq Vishk Rebound had the promotions game spot on but that has not converted to good box office numbers. Audiences are very picky about the films that they watch on the big screen and based on the collections, the Rohit Saraf starrer was not the film on the minds of most cinegoers to be watched on the big screen. While the movie had to be the most preferred Hindi movie option for the week, it is the third most preferred film, behind Munjya in its third week and Chandu Champion in its second week and that's not a good sign.

Ishq Vishk Rebound Has Got Its Costs In Check

Kalki 2898 AD, which screams for a big screen experience, releases in less than a week and most prospective theatre-going audiences are waiting for that film. What's good for Ishq Vishk Rebound is that it is a controlled budgeted film that has got its costs, well-managed. The streaming rights and the music rights should comfortably take care of the budget.

The Day Wise Nett Collections Of Ishq Vishk Rebound In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1 crore Total Rs 1 crore nett on day 1

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Raghav (Rohit Saraf), Sanya (Pashmina Roshan) and Sahir (Jibraan Khan) are childhood besties. Sanya and Sahir gradually fall in love. Raghav is pretty much the bone in the middle of their relationship. While he develops feelings for Riya (Naila Grrewal), he is never able to focus on his relationship because he inadvertently is the peacemaker in the relationship of his two best friends. After Riya breaks up with Raghav over lack of commitment and Sahir breaks up with Sanya sighting her lack of maturity, Raghav and Sanya share a kiss in the spur or the moment. While the two try to keep it normal, the feelings get the better of them.

Will Raghav and Sanya confront to Sahir and Riya about their rebound relationship? Will Sahir and Riya try to get back with their exes? Who will end up with whom? To know that, you need to watch Ishq Vishk Rebound.

