Akshay Kumar calls himself Aarav’s ‘proud sidekick’ in a long birthday wish on his 23rd birthday

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a touching birthday message for his son Aarav on September 15. The actor took to Twitter (now X) to pen an emotional note as Aarav celebrated another milestone. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna also expressed their love for Aarav through heartfelt posts on Instagram, making the day extra special for their son.

Akshay Kumar’s special Twitter post for Aarav

On Twitter, Akshay Kumar wrote: “Happy 23rd, Aarav! When I was twenty three I was learning to beat up people on screen… it’s a strange feeling now to see you beat me everyday right from tech to fashion to arguments on the dinner table. Dekhte hi dekhte itna bada ho gaya hai yaar tu…you make me feel like a proud sidekick in my own story. Love you beta. Cheers to the best 23 years of my life because they’ve been with you.”

Twinkle Khanna’s emotional Instagram post

Twinkle Khanna, who often shares glimpses of her family life, also posted an emotional note on Instagram. Sharing a throwback picture with Aarav, she wrote: “Happy birthday Aarav. When I used to listen to you repeatedly tell me how much you were looking forward to your independence, I would feel that when you finally leave my home and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. When you would return for a visit, I would light numerous diyas and pretend that this was not a permanent power failure; we were just celebrating Diwali. But I didn’t realise then that someone who lives in your heart never leaves even when they change their longitude. My world lights up with every phone call, every message, even if it’s about dirty laundry.”

Her words reflected the emotions of a mother watching her son step into adulthood and live independently.

Here’s how Kumar-Khanna family celebrated

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna often share family moments on social media. The couple, who married on January 17, 2001, welcomed Aarav on September 15, 2002, and daughter Nitara on September 25, 2012.

On Instagram, Akshay also shared a picture of the family during a jungle safari, writing: “Happy Birthday Aarav! Watching you grow into the kind and loving person you are fills my heart with pride every single day. Words can’t do justice to how much joy you bring into my life. May this year bring you as much happiness as you give to everyone around you. Love you always.”

