Box Office: KGF Chapter 2 has an Excellent Third Week; Biz rockets Post Eid
KGF Chapter 2 picked up another Rs. 12 crores on its third Thursday, taking its total to Rs. 922 crores at the Indian box office. The third week's collections were Rs. 107 crores, just 46 per cent down from the second week. The week drop is better than the weekend as the weekdays post-Tuesday did better than the second week. There will be
The Post Eid boost is there in collections as the heavily Muslim populated regions like Kerala, UP, Nizam, etc are collecting higher than they were in the second week. Kerala is recording daily collections of over Rs. 1 crore for the last three days. The boost will now wane out over the weekend as the box office will return to normal levels. There will be competition from Doctor Strange this week, but that film is going to perform heavily in urban centres while KGF 2 is doing bumper biz in smaller cities.
The box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week 1 - Rs. 617.50 crores (8 days)
Week 2 - Rs. 197 crores
3rd Friday - Rs. 10 crores
3rd Saturday - Rs. 16.50 crores
3rd Sunday - Rs. 21.50 crores
3rd Monday - Rs. 10 crores
3rd Tuesday - Rs. 20.50 crores
3rd Wednesday - Rs. 17 crores
3rd Thursday - Rs. 12 crores
Total - Rs. 922 crores
The film crossed Rs. 100 crores mark in Tamil Nadu yesterday, making it the only second time a non-Kollywood movie has reached the three-digit mark in the state after Baahubali 2. North India also crossed Rs. 450 crores and there’s a good shot at hitting Rs. 500 crores. APTS revived well after taking a hit from Acharya release and is now heading for Rs. 150 crores plus final, maybe even closer to Rs. 160 crores.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 in India are as follows:
Karnataka - Rs. 160 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 146 crores
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 101 crores
Kerala - Rs. 60 crores
North India - Rs. 455 crores
Total - Rs. 922 crores
