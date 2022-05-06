Box Office: KGF Chapter 2 has an Excellent Third Week; Biz rockets Post Eid

KGF Chapter 2 picked up another Rs. 12 crores on its third Thursday, taking its total to Rs. 922 crores at the Indian box office. The third week's collections were Rs. 107 crores, just 46 per cent down from the second week. The week drop is better than the weekend as the weekdays post-Tuesday did better than the second week. There will be

The Post Eid boost is there in collections as the heavily Muslim populated regions like Kerala, UP, Nizam, etc are collecting higher than they were in the second week. Kerala is recording daily collections of over Rs. 1 crore for the last three days. The boost will now wane out over the weekend as the box office will return to normal levels. There will be competition from Doctor Strange this week, but that film is going to perform heavily in urban centres while KGF 2 is doing bumper biz in smaller cities.

The box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week 1 - Rs. 617.50 crores (8 days)

Week 2 - Rs. 197 crores

3rd Friday - Rs. 10 crores

3rd Saturday - Rs. 16.50 crores

3rd Sunday - Rs. 21.50 crores

3rd Monday - Rs. 10 crores

3rd Tuesday - Rs. 20.50 crores

3rd Wednesday - Rs. 17 crores

3rd Thursday - Rs. 12 crores

Total - Rs. 922 crores

The film crossed Rs. 100 crores mark in Tamil Nadu yesterday, making it the only second time a non-Kollywood movie has reached the three-digit mark in the state after Baahubali 2. North India also crossed Rs. 450 crores and there’s a good shot at hitting Rs. 500 crores. APTS revived well after taking a hit from Acharya release and is now heading for Rs. 150 crores plus final, maybe even closer to Rs. 160 crores.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 in India are as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 160 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 146 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 101 crores

Kerala - Rs. 60 crores

North India - Rs. 455 crores