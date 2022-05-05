Box Office: KGF Chapter 2 continues to Fire Post Eid; Tops Rs. 900 crores in India

KGF Chapter 2 collected Rs. 16.50 crores on its third Wednesday at the Indian box office. The drop from Tuesday was less than 20 per cent, as the box office remains boosted from Eid leftover. The Post-Eid impact will be there in heavy Muslim populated regions like Kerala, UP, Hyderabad, etc for a couple of days and that shall keep the business higher in those regions. With that Wednesday, the Yash starrer has crossed Rs. 900 crores in India, hitting Rs. 909 crores in twenty-one days run. Earlier yesterday, the film became the second biggest grosser ever at the Indian box office overtaking RRR.

The box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week 1 - Rs. 617.50 crores (8 days)

Week 2 - Rs. 197 crores

3rd Friday - Rs. 10 crores

3rd Saturday - Rs. 16.50 crores

3rd Sunday - Rs. 21.50 crores

3rd Monday - Rs. 10 crores

3rd Tuesday - Rs. 20 crores

3rd Wednesday - Rs. 16.50 crores

Total - Rs. 909 crores

The film has collected Rs. 95 crores approx in six days of week three and will comfortably cross the Rs. 100 crores mark, probably around Rs. 105-107 crores. The total box office collections at end of the day today will be over/under Rs. 920 crores, just Rs. 80 crores shy of Rs. 1000 crores benchmark. The four-digit milestone needed the film to earn over Rs. 100 crores in the third week and the film has easily done that. There will be competition from Doctor Strange in the fourth week but that is unlikely to impact KGF 2 business in mass centres.

Among other benchmarks, the film will cross Rs. 100 crores in Tamil Nadu today, making it the only second time a non-Kollywoodm movie hit the three-digit figure in the Southern state.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 in India are as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 158 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 144.50 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 99.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 59 crores

North India - Rs. 448 crores