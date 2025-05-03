Box Office: Mission Impossible Final Reckoning and Lilo & Stitch eye historic USD 200M plus Memorial Day weekend

This Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be historic, with two major releases poised to make a significant impact. Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, inspired by the beloved 2002 animated classic, is set to earn around USD 120 million over the four-day weekend, while Paramount’s Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is on track to hit USD 80 million during the same period. Together, the two films are expected to collectively rake in USD 200 million, marking a memorable holiday box office frame.

Advertisement

The duo of films, Lilo & Stitch and MI8, couldn’t be more different, yet they complement each other perfectly, offering something for a wide range of audiences. The combined total is expected to rival the all-time record for Memorial Day weekend, which still belongs to 2013, when Fast & Furious 6 and The Hangover Part III drove a remarkable USD 314 million in combined earnings.

For the Mouse House, the live-action Lilo & Stitch is creating significant buzz, especially with women under 25 as well as Hispanic and Latina moviegoers. Families and teens are also showing enthusiasm, bolstered by the film’s nostalgia factor.

Disney’s push for the film is gaining momentum, with tickets going on sale Tuesday, May 6, following the debut of Thunderbolts, which is now playing in theaters.

As for the Tom Cruise-led, action-packed The Last Reckoning, the film is also off to a strong start, benefiting from the fact that it’s the final installment in the decades-spanning franchise. The sequel, with its interest and anticipation, is set to surpass the opening numbers of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning (USD 76 million) from 2023. Mission: Impossible films traditionally see a strong multiple of their opening weekend, and this installment is expected to do the same, supported by its three-week IMAX run.

Advertisement

The movie is also yet to see the full extent of the fanfare that is set to ramp up after its Cannes premiere.

A little trivia: this isn’t the first time Lilo & Stitch and a Tom Cruise film have clashed. The original animated and Cruise’s Minority Report opened simultaneously, an unusual pairing that led to both films making a mark in cinema history.

The titles arrive in theaters on May 23.

Which of the two movies will be your pick for a theatrical experience this Memorial Day? Lilo & Stitch Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Some other movie on the slate

ALSO READ: Box Office: Lilo & Stitch set to outgross Snow White’s entire US run in its opening weekend