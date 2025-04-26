Tom Cruise Gets His Iconic Running Style from His Outsiders Costar Emilio Estevez, Says Rob Lowe

As everyone gears up to see Tom Cruise one last time in the Mission: Impossible outing, his castmates were recently heard discussing his running style and adrenaline-pumping stunts.

In the latest episode of the Fly on the Wall podcast, Dana Carvey and David Spade welcomed Rob Lowe as their guest and discussed Tom Cruise’s iconic run.

For those unversed, the three stars were part of the greaser pack in The Outsiders, alongside Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Emilio Estevez, and Matt Dillon.

"You know, Tom Cruise runs with his hands straight up and down like this for less wind resistance," Spade said, bringing up the topic. Carvey joked that the hand movements might be for when the Edge of Tomorrow star needs to karate chop someone.

Spade then added that Tom Cruise runs "for around 15 to 20 minutes in full sprint, every take, through every movie."

"If I ran into Tom, I'd say the most impressive thing, if it's real, is not hanging off the airplane [in Mission: Impossible]. It's sprinting with that kind of authority at 60-something, because the hip flexors — so do you think they do slightly speed it up a little bit?" the comedian added.

During the fascinating discussion, Rob Lowe was heard stating that he doesn’t believe the film crew would speed up Tom Cruise’s pace. He also recalled how they were trained by Emilio Estevez's running coach, Milan Tiff, a record-breaking triple-jump athlete.

Tom Cruise is coming forth with his last mission in the Final Reckoning. He will be joined by old co-stars Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames.

Joining them will be Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and others.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be released on May 23, 2025.

