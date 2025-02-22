Box Office: Ne Zha 2 Hits USD 1.77B, Poised to Become First Animated Film to Cross USD 1.8B Today

Chinese animated juggernaut Ne Zha 2 continues its record-breaking box office run, adding USD 31.5 million on its fourth Friday domestically. With over 218,000 screenings—3,000 more than the previous day—it recorded the biggest fourth Friday in a single market ever. However, its earnings reflected a 60.6% drop from last Friday, a common trend for long-running blockbusters.

As of now, Ne Zha 2 has amassed a staggering USD 1.77 billion worldwseide, with an astounding USD 1.75 billion coming from China alone in just 24 days. The film is set to achieve another historic feat today (Saturday, February 22), becoming the first animated feature to cross the USD 1.8 billion mark globally. Pre-sales for its fourth Saturday already stand at USD 22.9 million, with screenings set to increase to over 234,000—16,000 more than Friday.

Directed by Jiaozi, Ne Zha 2 is the sequel to the 2019 smash hit Ne Zha and is loosely based on the classic novel Investiture of the Gods. The highly anticipated film was released in China on January 29, aligning with the Chinese New Year celebrations.

With a production budget of USD 80 million, the animated fantasy adventure has surpassed Inside Out 2 (2024) to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time. The achievement marks a historic first for a non-American, non-English language animated film, underlining the growing dominance of Asia’s animation industry on a global scale.

The story follows the aftermath of a catastrophe where the souls of Ne Zha and Ao Bing are saved, but their bodies are destroyed. To restore them, Taiyi Zhenren embarks on a mission to use the seven-colored lotus, setting the stage for an emotionally charged and visually stunning adventure.

With its continued success, Ne Zha 2 is expected to set even more records in the coming week. Pinkvilla predicted only days ago that it has the potential to emerge as the highest grosser of 2025. See which other films of the year will join it on the highest-grossing roster below!

As Ne Zha 2 continues to captivate audiences, it stands as a testament to China’s evolving storytelling and animation capabilities, signaling a new era for the industry.