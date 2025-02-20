Box Office: Despite limited release and clash with Captain America 4, Ne Zha 2 CROSSES USD 10 million in US on 1st Thursday

Ne Zha 2, the sequel to the 2019 Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha, has quietly made waves at the U.S. box office, crossing USD 10 million as of this article. Despite a limited release and direct competition from Captain America: Brave New World, the film has shown strong staying power. It now ranks as the 18th highest-grossing non-English animated film in the country, with hopes of reaching USD 20 million in the coming weeks.

Foreign-language animated films traditionally face an uphill battle in the U.S., where mainstream audiences gravitate toward homegrown Disney, Pixar, and DreamWorks productions, which makes Ne Zha 2’s performance even more impressive. The film benefited from the legacy of its predecessor, which grossed over USD 700 million worldwide. The sequel continues to captivate audiences with stunning visuals, high-octane action sequences, and a narrative deeply rooted in Chinese mythology.

While Ne Zha 2 is making steady progress in the U.S., its true dominance is in its domestic market, where it has been a major box office force. Released on January 29, 2025, the first day of the traditional 10-day-long Spring Festival break, the film opened to packed theaters and strong critical acclaim. At its current pace, the movie is set to cross the USD 2 billion mark, solidifying its place among the highest-grossing Chinese films of all time.

The film follows the titular character, a rebellious deity born from a mystical lotus, as he continues his journey of self-discovery. Lu Yanting reprises his role as the young Ne Zha, while Joseph Cao voices the teen version. Han Mo returns as Ao Bing, his companion.

With Captain America: Brave New World struggling at the box office, Ne Zha 2 could see even stronger legs in the U.S., especially if positive word of mouth continues. The film’s success in China ensures it remains a powerhouse, and its growing international presence highlights the increasing global appeal of Chinese animation.

As Ne Zha 2 continues its box office journey, one thing is clear: this sequel is more than just a follow-up to a hit movie. It is also a testament to the power of storytelling, especially those with cultural authenticity, proving non-U.S. cinema can stand tall alongside Hollywood giants.