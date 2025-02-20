Box Office: NTRNeel’s shoot BEGINS; revisiting collections of Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's previous movies Devara and Salaar

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's collaboration is one of the most awaited event films in Indian cinema. Tentatively known as NTRNeel, the movie officially began production today. While sharing the first glimpse from the sets, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “The SOIL finally welcomes its REIGN to leave a MARK in the HISTORY books of Indian Cinema!”

The untitled high-octane action drama marks the first-ever collaboration between these two mega forces. While the upcoming project has already captured the attention of cinephiles, let's take a look at the box office performance of the last releases of Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel.

Jr NTR was last seen in Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. The sea adventure action drama received mixed to average word-of-mouth but still managed to perform well at the box office. Co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, Devara grossed over Rs 407 crore at the global box office and concluded its theatrical run with a SUPERHIT verdict.

Though Devara succeeded in making recoveries, it didn’t meet the kind of response many were expecting. Prashanth Neel is also coming from a similar space. His last directorial, Salaar, starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan, fared well but couldn't replicate the success of KGF: Chapter 2.

In an interview, Prashanth Neel himself admitted that he was disappointed with the response and box office earnings of Salaar. For the unversed, Salaar grossed a total of Rs 608 crore at the global box office in its full run. While this is not a bad figure, it doesn’t justify the massive expectations one would have from such an exciting combo—Neel and Prabhas.

It is worth noting that Salaar aged well with the masses and started gaining a more positive response upon its OTT release. The movie was significantly impacted by its major box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

Now, all eyes are on the NTRNeel combo! It will be interesting to see if this movie can strike the right chord and emerge as a gargantuan blockbuster. The film is expected to hit the big screens next year.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.