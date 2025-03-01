Box Office: On Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara re-releasing, travelling back to Farhan Akhtar's road trip movies; What to expect from Jee Le Zaraa?

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar have been contributing to Hindi cinema with their impeccable talents over the years. While Farhan made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001, Zoya started her career with Luck By Chance in 2009. As the makers have confirmed the upcoming re-releases of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, let's travel back to Farhan Akhtar's movies which were set against the backdrop of road trips.

Dil Chahta Hai And Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara At Box Office In Retrospect

DIL CHAHTA HAI (2001)

Starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna, Dil Chahta Hai has received a cult status over the years. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film delved into the story of three friends who go on an impromptu road trip to Goa after graduating from college. Also starring Preity Zinta, the 2001 movie earned a business of Rs 20 crore net in India back then and secured an average verdict.

ZINDAGI NA MILEGI DOBARA (2011)

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar. Also featuring Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin, the 2011 road comedy cult movie netted Rs 90 crore business during its original release. Co-produced by Farhan, it turned out to be a hit.

Net India Collections And Verdicts Of Dil Chahta Hai And Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Are As Follows:

Movies Years Net India Collections Verdicts Dil Chahta Hai 2001 Rs 20 crore Average Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2011 Rs 90 crore Hit

Jee Le Zaraa's Box Office Expectations

Farhan Akhtar will be bringing his new directorial, Jee Le Zaraa in the future. The upcoming road trip movie stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif as the leads. After back-to-back delays, the film is currently on hold due to issues with the dates alignment of three leading ladies.

Jee Le Zaraa, which is the first female-led road trip movie, has high anticipation and immense buzz among fans as the trio haven't shared the screen space in a movie yet. Going by PeeCee, Alia and Katrina's respective screen presence, it will be quite interesting to watch a tale of female friendship with their camaraderie.

Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar and her team have already hinted at another road trip movie, i.e. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's sequel.

