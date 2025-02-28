Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna’s Dil Chahta Hai to re-release in cinemas; DEETS

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Chahta Hai are two cult classics created by the Akhtar siblings, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. Even after years of their release in cinemas, cinephiles continue to watch the films on streaming platforms. Well, if you want to relive the cinematic experience of the movies again, then we have some good news. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani and Zoya recently confirmed that the films will be re-releasing in cinemas soon. Read on!

In the era of re-releases, some films like Sanam Teri Kasam are making more money than what they did when the film originally hit cinema halls. Since the audience is showering love on the re-release of their favorite movies, it only makes sense to bring back Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Chahta Hai.

While exclusively talking to Zoom, Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar confirmed that ZNMD will soon be available for the audience to enjoy on the big screens. They also announced that the makers will be celebrating 25 years of Dil Chahta Hai with a grand theatrical return next year.

To refresh your memory, Dil Chahta Hai was originally released on August 10, 2001. The comedy-drama film is the directorial debut of actor Farhan Akhtar. He is also credited as the film’s writer. Bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, it stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia and others.

The movie revolved around three friends and how their life takes significant turns from college to eventually settling down with their respective partners. The movie also won two accolades at the 49th National Film Awards.

Coming to ZNMD, it’s a tale of three childhood friends who embark on a road trip to celebrate one of them who is all set to get married. During their journey, the friends decide to do all the activities that they always wanted to do. As their journey continues, they meet some interesting people who give them a fresh perspective on life.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan and Ritesh, the comedy drama film stars an impressive cast including Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin.