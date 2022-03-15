Box Office: Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam is a DISASTER; Biz crashes on Monday

Radhe Shyam came down heavily on Monday, as it crashed to just Rs. 7.50 crores on day four. The daily box office drop was around 70 per cent from Sunday, taking its total to Rs. 99.50 crores approx. The film is one of the biggest box office bombs of the Indian cinema with losses expected to be around Rs. 100 crores plus on the table. Prabhas dons the role of an astrologer in the film who apparently predicts disasters before they happen, but he certainly didn’t see this coming.

The writing was on the wall for the film on the opening day itself. When the films that have decent reception have struggled to hold on the weekdays in South India in recent times, Radhe Shyam whose reports were on the mixed to the negative side, on top of the limited appeal, there was literally no chance for the film and the business crashed as expected on Monday. The film will probably see more drops in the weekdays and will basically be out of cinemas in one week itself, struggling to reach even Rs. 125 crores.

The box office collections of Radhe Shyam at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 42 crores

Saturday - Rs. 25.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 24.50 crores

Monday - Rs. 7.50 crores

Total - Rs. 99.50 crores