Box Office: Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam has an Underwhelming opening weekend

Radhe Shyam had an underwhelming start at the Indian box office, debuting with just Rs. 92 crores over its opening weekend. Increasing its box office woes was the dismal trending as collections dropped on each day, with Sunday being the lowest day of the weekend. The Prabhas starrer opening weekend numbers are barely higher than what his previous outing Saaho did on opening day in 2019.

Now, this was mostly expected, with the film being a love-story devoid of commercial elements like action and set in a retro Europe setting which limits its appeal. The trailers of the film were dull & confusing and the songs didn’t really move the buzz needle much which is a must for the romantic genre. The final nail in the coffin was the mixed audience reception, which kept it from any sort of improvement over the weekend.

The box office collections of Radhe Shyam at the Indian box office is as follows:

Friday - Rs. 42 crores

Saturday - Rs. 25.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 24.50 crores

Total - Rs. 92 crores

The performance was a bit better in AP/TS where the clout of Prabhas bring the initial number but even here the numbers were above average at best for such a big film and on top of that trend was underwhelming. If the box office trending in the twin state in the last few months are to go by, one should expect a full crash on Monday or Tuesday. The film has very high costs involved in the circuit and is bound to lose a big chunk of its investments.

The most disappointing result for the film was in the Hindi circuits where the film tanked badly. Prabhas has a big recognition value from the Baahubali franchise and that will be best seen in an action or masala outing, which was seen with Saaho opening to BUMPER numbers and doing HIT business despite the mixed word of mouth. Over the weekend, it was overshadowed by a much smaller film The Kashmir Files , which was around 3 times of it on Sunday, despite opening slightly under on Friday. The film was a complete DISASTER in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The territorial breakdown for opening weekend box office collections of Radhe Shyam at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 28.50 crores (Rs. 18.30 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 8.25 crores (Rs. 6.50 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 26 crores (Rs. 19.20 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 62.75 crores (Rs. 44 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 7.50 crores (Rs. 3.75 crores share)

North India - Rs. 19 crores (Rs. 8 crores share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala - Rs. 2.75 crores (Rs. 1 crore share)

India - Rs. 92 crores (Rs. 56.75 crores share)