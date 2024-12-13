Box Office: Pushpa 2 Hindi vs Dangal Week 1 All Time India Day-Wise Comparison

After a long wait, Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, has finally hit the theaters. Allu Arjun-starrer has been a top pick for cinegoers since its release on December 5, 2024. Pushpa 2 scored exceptionally well in the first week in cinemas. The Hindi version has crossed Rs 400 crore in India on its ninth day.

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) Vs Dangal; Day Wise Comparison

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer collected Rs 392 crore in its extended first week (8 days) in the Hindi language. Speaking of Aamir Khan's biographical sports drama Dangal, it fetched Rs 192.25 crore in seven days in North Indian markets during its release. The wrestling drama performed extraordinarily in its run back in 2016.

Pushpa 2 was released on Thursday unlike Dangal which hit the screens on Friday (December 23, 2016). If we analyze their seven-day collections, the earnings of the Pushpa sequel in Hindi are higher than that of Dangal. However, a lot of that also has to do with the change in average ticket prices.

First Week Day-Wise Comparison Of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) and Dangal

Day Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Dangal Thursday Rs 65 crore - Friday Rs 53 crore Rs 29 crore Saturday Rs 66 crore Rs 34 crore Sunday Rs 77 crore Rs 41.25 crore Monday Rs 42 crore Rs 25 crore Tuesday Rs 35 crore Rs 22.5 crore Wednesday Rs 29 crore Rs 20.75 crore Thursday Rs 25 crore Rs 19.75 crore Total Rs 392 crore Rs 192.25 crore

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Leads As Top Opener In First Week Of All Time In India; Dangal Is On 14th Spot

The outstanding performance of Pushpa 2 at the Hindi box office has benefitted the film to become top opener in the first week of all time in Hindi in India. Allu Arjun's mass action drama secured the first spot, followed by Pathaan, Jawan, and Animal which collected Rs 317 crore, Rs 315 crore, and Rs 292.50 crore respectively. Dangal is on the 14th position in the list, at the time of this comparison (13th December, 2024)

Amir Khan Movie Dangal Is Highest Grossing Hindi Film Of All Time Worldwide

No Hindi movie has been able to cross Dangal's global collections till date. Also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, it remains as the highest grossing film of all time worldwide. The 2016 helmed by Nitesh Tiwari grossed Rs 1907 crore globally. Apart from Dangal, only two Hindi films have touched the Rs 1000 crore mark in global markets which are Jawan (Rs 1150 crore) and Pathaan (Rs 1035 crore).

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2 plays in theatres now. Have you booked your tickets for the mass-actioner yet? Don't miss watching the record-breaker in theatres since there is no screen that's better than the silver screen.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

