Box Office: Revisiting director A.R. Murugadoss’s last 5 films before Sikandar release

The teaser for Sikandar starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar released recently on Youtube. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the teaser presents Salman Khan in a massy avatar just as expected from the tamil director. As the director Murugadoss makes a comeback in Bollywood on Eid 2025 with this Salman Khan starrer, let’s take a look at his last 5 films and find out what to expect from his next.

1. Darbar

Darbar starring Thalaiva Rajinikanth in the lead alongside Suniel Shetty and Nayanthara released in January 2020. Though it carried a huge hype, the mixed reviews made it perform poorly at the box office with its distributors facing heavy losses. Despite being a flop, the film collected Rs 210 crores worldwide at the box office, becoming the highest grossing tamil film of the year.

2. Sarkar

The A.R. Murugadoss political action film starring Thalapathy Vijay as the lead role released in 2018. The film carried a huge hype due to the presence of Vijay in the film and became a hit carrying mixed reviews from the critics. The film collected over Rs 260 crores at the box office.

3. Spyder

Another action thriller directed by A.R. Murugadoss featured Mahesh Babu, S.J. Suryah and Rakul Preet Singh as the leads. The film carried a huge hype before its release but achieved a disaster verdict at the box office with a worldwide ross of Rs 93 crores.

Advertisement

4. Akira

Akira, the 2016 action thriller was a female centric film starring Sonakshi Sinha, Konkana Sen Sharma and Anurag Kashyap as the leads. The film failed at the box office due to its mixed reviews with a worldwide box office gross of nearly Rs 44 crores.

5. Kaththi

Kaththi was another tamil action drama featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Neil Nitin Mukesh. It gained a heavily positive response from the audiences and the critics alike collecting Rs 132 crores worldwide, proving to be a huge success.

Last 5 films directed by A.R. Murugadoss:

S. No Movie Worldwide Gross 1 Darbar Rs 210 crores 2 Sarkar Rs 260 crores 3 Spyder Rs 93 crores 4 Akira Rs 44 crores 5 Kaththi Rs 132 crores

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.