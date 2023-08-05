Box Office: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set to become 5th successful romantic film in post pandemic world

The Indian Box Office is on its recovery mode as we are able to foresee success more often than what it was in 2022. While the tentpole action and franchise films are continuing to be the most awaited for the audiences, it’s heartening to see romantic comedies, romantic films and family dramedy doing business at the ticket window. The latest is the Karan Johar directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which is fast headed to emerge a success story. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has collected Rs 76.75 crore through it’s 8-day run at the box office and is targeting to hit a century by the end of second weekend. The business is driven by the metros, as there's little coming in from the mass belts, and this was expected due to the content appeal of the film.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani headed to emerge a success story

The hold on weekdays and the second weekend trend consolidates the success status of the film and it now remains to be seen if it can with stand the Gadar 2 storm next week to take a stride towards emerging a clean hit at Indian box office. The odds at the moment are favoring a semi hit verdict as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani seems to be targeting a finish in the range of Rs 125 crore, however, strong holds in the fourth week (due to no competition) can push the film beyond the expected range too. The overseas business is a big plus for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as the film will be closing in the USD 15 Million range, earning the super hit/blockbuster tag. Infact, the overseas performance could make up for a little deficit in the domestic belt and the overall global scenario should reaffirm the hit status, though all of it will be decided by the trending from the 3rd week in India. But basically, the overseas business gives an edge to RRKPK on the verdict chart, upscaling it by one level.

The costs are on the higher side and hence, the success verdict (Average/Semi) would come only above the Rs 115 crore mark, and the film should be able to push itself towards the hit tag in the north of Rs 135 crore. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be the fifth film against the backdrop of romance to emerge a success story in the post pandemic world – Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Satyaprem Ki Katha and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On the numbers front, it would be the highest grossing globally in the romance space and has a shot at being the biggest in India too. ROI wise, it would be Zara Hatke Zara Bachke taking the top spot. A common point that brings JJJ, TJMM, SPKK and RRKPK in same spot is urban appreciation, whereas ZHZB is the only one to have penetrated to the interiors, which actually pushed the film to a number much beyond the potential of the genre in post pandemic world.

Romance is slowly getting back in fashion for Hindi Film Industry

The success of 5 non action films in the last 13 months is also a clear indication that the audience is ready for non-spectacles too. Of course, the business is not back to the pre-pandemic levels, and in the pre-pandemic films all these rom-coms would have earned at-least 25 to 30 percent better in India and that too will happen if frequency of good romantic films increases in the times to come by.

Advertisement

Post Pandemic Successful Rom-Com

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Average – Rs 79 crore

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Average – Rs 130 crore

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Super Hit – Rs 83 crore

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Semi Hit – Rs 75 crore

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Semi Hit/Hit – Rs 130 crore plus (Expected)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more analysis on the number game.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Opening Week Box Office: Ranveer, Alia Film collects 70.25 crore in 7 days