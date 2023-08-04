Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Opening Week Box Office: Ranveer, Alia Film collects 70.25 crore in 7 days

The Karan Johar directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has scored a decent opening week with collections in the range of Rs 70.25 crore. The film took a relatively slow start, however the weekend trend was encouraging, laying the path for good hold on weekdays. After clocking Rs 44.50 crore in its opening weekend, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was very steady on its weekdays with collections of Rs 6.50 crore on Monday followed by Rs 7.00 crore on Tuesday, Rs 6.50 crore on Wednesday and Rs 5.75 crore on Thursday. While the collections are decent, the trend is excellent giving the film a shot at closing with what could eventually be termed a good result.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani finds appreciation in the urban centres

The trend through the weekdays is among the best ever for a Hindi film in the last decade as the film showed minimal drops through the four-day run. The collections for the opening week have been elevated by the corporate bookings, as the corporate buying continued to come in for the entire 7-day run, leading to minimal drops. But this doesn’t take away from the fact that the romantic dramedy has found appreciation from the urban centres and is holding very well in the cities. The best business for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has come in from the three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. The three multiplex players collected Rs 45.50 crore through the week-long run, contributing 64 percent to the total business.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will trend like a proper multiplex film and hence, the big jumps will continue to come every weekend, given the acceptance from the urban audience. It will continue to do some business in the metros until the release of Jawaan on September 7. The film should be targeting to hit a century by the end of second week, though very good weekend growth can make this benchmark achievable by 2nd Tuesday as well. With support from the mass belts, the film could have clocked a bigger week one number, leading it to be in a spot to hit century in 10 days flat.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Day Wise Box Office

Friday: 10.50 crore

Saturday: 15.50 crore

Sunday: 18.50 crore

Monday: 6.50 crore

Tuesday: 7.00 crore

Wednesday: 6.50 crore

Thursday: 5.75 crore

Total: 70.25 crore

The costs for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are on the higher side and hence it’s just half way through before being termed a major success. An entry in the three-digit club will ensure respectable business on the perception front and a number in the north of Rs 120 crore in India will lead it towards the successful tag (Average and Above), whereas a Rs 140 crore plus finish will give it a shot at emerging a clean hit. It’s the second weekend trend and the hold on the weekdays followed by the impact of Gadar 2 and OMG 2 in the third week, that will determine the closing figure of Rocky Aur Rani KI Prem Kahaani, though a success tag (Average/Semi Hit) seems to be in the vicinity.

The hit tag is also achievable at the moment, though, it needs to show some legs in the coming three weeks to reach as close as possible the Rs 140 crore mark. On the overseas front, the film is a super hit and is headed towards a finish in the north of $10 million. It will prove to be the biggest money spinner in the overseas market after Pathaan in the post pandemic world, which is a big victory speaking volumes of brand Karan Johar in the NRI audience. It also establishes the two leads, Ranveer and Alia, as actors with pull in the international markets as they have been consistent to bring in the audience in the international market.

