Box Office: Ryan Coogler’s Sinners defies odds with USD 8.8M sixth weekend, US total crosses 250 million

Ryan Coogler’s supernatural horror film Sinners continued its impressive box office run during the competitive Memorial Day weekend, showing remarkable resilience in its sixth frame of release. Despite a significant reduction of 886 theaters, the film pulled in a strong USD 8.8 million over the three-day weekend, marking just a 41.8 percent drop from the previous Fri-Sun stretch.

Advertisement

This performance places Sinners among the top performers for a sixth weekend in several categories. It posted the third-biggest six three-day weekends ever for R-rated films, surpassing Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which earned USD 8.2 million in its sixth weekend. Only The Passion of the Christ (USD 10.6 million) and Deadpool & Wolverine (USD 15.5 million) rank higher in this category. For April releases, Sinners holds the fourth-biggest sixth weekend, trailing behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie (USD 12.6 million), The Jungle Book (USD 10.9 million), and Avengers: Infinity War (USD 10.5 million), but ahead of Avengers: Endgame (USD 8 million).

Since its release on April 18 by Warner Bros. Pictures, Sinners has amassed a cumulative USD 256.6 million domestically, firmly securing its position as a blockbuster. Globally, the film has grossed USD 339 million, making it the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2025 so far.

Written, produced, and directed by Coogler, Sinners follows criminal twin brothers Smoke and Stack — both played by Michael B. Jordan — in the 1930s, who return to their hometown in the Mississippi Delta in hopes of a chance at redemption. They, however, are hit by the biggest plot twist of their lives when they encounter a malevolent spirit awaiting them.

Advertisement

The film also stars Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Hailee Steinfeld, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

Coogler developed the project through his production company, Proximity Media, starting in January 2024, with Jordan, his longtime collaborator, joining the project shortly thereafter. Following an intense bidding war, Warner Bros. Pictures secured distribution rights in February 2024. Principal photography took place between April and July of the same year, with longtime collaborator Ludwig Göransson composing the score and serving as executive producer.

Looking ahead, Sinners is conservatively projected to reach around USD 280 million domestically, though its future performance will depend on the impact of further theater drops.

Sinners will also move to digital on June 3, meaning it has one more weekend to entertain the masses.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise Reviews Sinners Film and Urges People To 'Stay Through The End'; Michael B Jordan REACTS