Box Office: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey remains flat on Sunday; Yash's KGF 2 crosses Rs 300 cr

Sunday proved to be an excellent ticketing day for KGF: Chapter 2, while it was a below-average day for Jersey, of which a lot was expected. KGF: Chapter 2 went on overdrive all over India and it looks like it has a lot of steam still left with many claiming it can better this year’s Eid releases too.

Shahid Kapoor led Jersey, co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur had a flat Sunday after an encouraging Saturday growth. The flat Sunday has come as a surprise to the trade as one would expect the film to grow after a pretty low first day at the box office with a lot of growth potential. The flat Sunday is worrisome since it indicates that the film won’t hold as well as one would have expected it to hold, on Monday. The film needed the Monday figure to be close to the first Friday figure but that possibility is ruled out after the flat Sunday. Jersey collected Rs. 5.25 cr nett on its first Sunday to pack a weekend total of Rs 13.95 cr nett. With two new releases Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 releasing on Eid weekend, Jersey has just 4 days to do a majority of its business. Clearly, the film has underperformed as have most medium-sized content-driven films. May is a critical month and a couple of films need to break out and pose a respectable total.

Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) collected a staggering Rs. 23 cr nett day 11 at the box office as it crossed the magical Rs. 300 cr nett figure in style. The film doubled its second Friday and this very rarely happens for a film coming from high levels and especially in week 2. The phenomenal Sunday more or less guarantees that the film still is in contention to hit Rs. 400 cr nett to become the second-highest grosser in Hindi language after Baahubali: The Conclusion. The gross figures of KGF: Chapter 2 are however expected to settle at all-time number 3 behind Baahubali 2 and Dangal. The film is a huge Blockbuster and the brand KGF is a force to reckon with. The worldwide figures have crossed Rs. 900 cr gross and it is on its way to becoming the fourth film after Dangal, Baahubali 2 and RRR to cross Rs 1000 cr gross worldwide. KGF: Chapter 2 will end up doing five times as much business as its first part which shows the potential of this franchise.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Hindi) had yet another ticketing day in excess of Rs. 1 cr nett and we are talking about a month old film. The film did Rs. 1.50 cr nett on its fifth Sunday. This is a fantastic result for a film with no known faces or a known franchise. Brand SS Rajamouli has proven himself yet again and looks unbeatable now. RRR is a Super-Hit with a worldwide gross in excess of Rs. 1100 cr.

The day-wise nett box office collection of Jersey, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR is as follows:-

Jersey

Friday – Rs. 3.70 cr

Saturday – Rs. 5.00 cr

Sunday – Rs. 5.25 cr

Total = Rs. 13.95 cr

KGF Chapter 2

Extended week 1 total – Rs. 263.35 cr

2nd Friday – Rs. 11.50 cr

2nd Saturday – Rs. 17.50 cr

2nd Sunday – Rs. 23 cr

Total = Rs. 315.35 cr

RRR

4 week total – Rs. 256.50 cr

5th Friday – Rs. 75 lakh

5th Saturday – Rs. 1.25 cr

5th Sunday – Rs. 1.50 cr

Total = Rs. 260 cr

Have you been able to watch any of these movies on the big screen? How do you find them?

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor on not selling Jersey to OTT despite offers: ‘We are confident of what we have made’