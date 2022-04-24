Box Office: KGF 2 enters the 300 cr club with 1.75 cr footfalls; Dangal & Bajrangi Bhaijaan top with 3.5 cr

As you read this, KGF: Chapter 2 has entered the Rs 300 crore at the box office in the Hindi belts. The Yash fronted gangster drama has zoomed past the benchmark in a span of 11 days and is among the fastest to enter the coveted mark. The movie is the highest grossing film in the Hindi market since the beginning of pandemic as also the first ever film to hit the Rs 300 crore mark. It’s a historic achievement for a film of Kannada origin, and this also consolidates Yash’s position as a known face in the Hindi markets.

The numbers deserve to be celebrated and this is just the beginning as the movie is fast headed to challenge the lifetime collections of Dangal (Rs 375 crore – Hindi Only). While KGF 2 will zoom past the collections of all Hindi films, probably ending its run in the same range as Dangal, the rising ticket prices have curtailed the film from reaching out to a huge section of audience. According to our tracking and estimates, the movie has hit the Rs 300 crore club with an approximate footfall in the range of 1.72 to 1.77 crore i.e. the movie has sold 1.72 to 1.77 crore tickets to enter the prestigious Rs 300 crore club.

The average ticket price for KGF Chapter 2 across the country in it’s 11 day run falls in the range of Rs 203, which is the highest ever for an Indian film, just second to Spiderman: No Way Home. The national and non-national multiplexes with some premium single screens clocked Rs 245 crore gross (205 crore nett), which entailed footfalls of 95 lakh with an average ticket price of Rs 258. This data is primarily from multiplexes and top tier single screens. The singles screens and low tier multiplexes in the interiors got around 80 lakh footfalls with an average ticket price of Rs 114. If KGF 2 ends its run around Rs 380 crore, it will end up with lifetime footfalls in the range of Rs 2.25 crore, which will be similar to Hrithik Roshan’s War, which clocked Rs 300 crore (all versions) in 2019. End of the day, it’s the numbers that matter and despite relatively lower footfalls, in terms of ROI, KGF 2 is among the biggest success stories of last few years and no one can take away this achievement from the film.

Footfalls of 300 crore grossers in Hindi belts:

Bahubali 2: 5.25 crore

Dangal: 3.70 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 3.55 crore

PK: 3.50 crore

Sultan: 3.20 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai: 3.08 crore

Sanju: 2.80 crore

War: 2.15 crore

KGF 2: 1.75 crore (Expected: 2.25 crore)

Of all the Rs 300 crore films, KGF 2 has done it with the lowest footfalls and that’s a result of the constantly rising ticket prices. While one might say that the audience is ready to splurge a huge amount of money on films, and hence, the rising ticket rates are not a matter of concern but it’s only when we check the footfalls do we understand how cinema viewing has become a luxury for a segment of audience. Back in 2016, it needed a film to sell 3 crore tickets to enter the Rs 300 crore club (eg. Sultan, which sold 3.20 crore tickets to collect Rs 301 crore). The task was even more daunting in 2014, when Aamir Khan debuted in the Rs 300 crore club with PK. The social comedy clocked Rs 337 crore with a mammoth footfall of 3.50 crore. Ditto for the present Bollywood record holder, Dangal, which collected Rs 373 crore with 3.70 crore footfalls.

The rising ticket prices are the reason why Bollywood hasn’t seen a 3-crore footfall film since the release of the Salman Khan action thriller, Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. We got two 300 crore films post Tiger Zinda Hai, but neither could come close to the 3-crore footfall mark. To put things to perspective, the footfalls of 300 crore grossers in today’s time are equivalent to some of the Rs 150 crore films in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The multiplex associations have taken away the leisure of watching film from the common man by making it a luxury and the same is reflected in the footfalls data. The collections today, no doubt great, are more of an illusion as the rising collections are a result of fast rising ticket prices.

The approximate footfalls of KGF 2 in the Hindi belts vs some of the top Hindi stars perceived to be underperformers

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 2.25 crore – Rs 195 crore

Happy New Year: 1.95 crore – Rs 180 crore

KGF 2: 1.75 crore (estimated) – Rs 300 crore & counting

Singham Returns: 1.69 crore – Rs 140 crore

2.0: 1.65 crore – Rs 185 crore

Bharat: 1.60 crore – Rs 198 crore

If we talk of all India footfalls of KGF 2, the film has sold nearly 3.5 crore tickets. While the North Indian markets top with approximately 1.75 crore footfalls, followed by 50 lakh in Karnataka, 55 lakh in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 35 lakh in Tamil Nadu and 30 Lakh in Kerala. Note, these are estimated footfalls.

Also Read| Box Office: KGF 2 (Hindi) collects Rs 18 crore on day 10; Yash set to debut in the Rs 300 crore club