EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor on not selling Jersey to OTT despite offers: ‘We are confident of what we have made’

After the humongous success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor returns on the big screen next week with Jersey. The film was gearing up for a December 31 release, however, was pushed last minute due to the rising Omicron cases across the globe. Shahid says, “Aman (Gill, producer) and I were following Omicron very closely and we knew it was building very fast. We didn’t expect things to change drastically in such a short span, but when we did, we decided to defer our release.”

He adds, “We didn’t want to come with the film when the mood of the nation was not right. We took the right decision for the long-term prospects of the film.” Shahid addresses the fact that the cinema halls are roaring like never before with successful films like Gangubai, The Kashmir Files and RRR. “It’s great to see people go to the theatres,” he admits. Through the last 3 months, the team of Jersey were flooded with offers from several OTT players.

However, they held back on the film for a theatrical release. It’s now all set to hit the big screen on April 14. Shahid explains, “Everybody just loves the film too much and we are confident of what we have made. We made this film with the intent of being viewed on the big screen. The emotionality of the film is such that it’s best when viewed with a group of people. Fortunately, Omicron finished soon. It was a tough period because the producer’s money was at stake. But we are now ready, with full power.”

And does he keep a tab of box office numbers? “Yes, I do. I mean, it might not be definitive of my decision-making process, but most actors do keep a tab of all the numbers,” he answers. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla, as the full video goes live soon.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Yash calls Rocky an ‘Underdog’ and ‘a man on a mission’; Describes KGF as a character driven story