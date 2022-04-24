Box Office: Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey grows on Saturday yet stays low; KGF 2 set to enter Rs 300 crore club

It was a good day at the Indian box office as all movies saw steady gains vis-à-vis yesterday. While Shahid Kapoor led Jersey grew by around 40 percent, Prashant Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon grew by as much as 70 percent. Both films look to solidify their hold further on Sunday and then it is all about the Monday to see where the film can go.



Jersey collected around Rs. 5 cr nett on day 2. The growth for a film like Jersey had to be higher but films like Jersey have found it tough to grow post pandemic. While these films grew by as much as 70 percent before the pandemic, their growth now meanders in the 40 percent range. Pandemic has changed the scenario of medium budget content films with only The Kashmir Files sticking out with a growth of more than 100 percent day on day. Jersey may collect around Rs. 6.25 cr on Sunday and then it is all about Monday which will determine whether the film has some sort of chance or not. If the Monday number lands close to Friday levels, the film can sustain in the Eid weekend. But the trend and post pandemic dynamics suggests that Jersey will have a tough road ahead at the box office.



KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) ran riots at the box office with excellent gains across the board. The film collected around Rs. 18 cr nett on day 10 and has a good chance of hitting Rs. 21.5 cr on its second Sunday. The film had a lower Friday than RRR’s second Friday but it matched RRR’s second Saturday. The film has gotten into its groove and is now set for another 2 good weeks despite 2 new Eid releases namely Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 hindering its lifetime prospects. The film will enter the Rs. 300 cr mark in style on its second Sunday, thus reaching the threshold in 11 days straight. The film is the biggest Blockbuster of 2022 and the foundation is set for KGF: Chapter 3 to blast the box office.



SS Rajamouli’s RRR had a Rs. 1.25 cr Saturday with Sunday expected to breach Rs. 1.50 cr. This is the last week where the collections will be seen touching Rs. 1 cr nett because post that it won’t get enough screens to perform. The film has done well for itself to get such a long run. It is another feather in the cap for SS Rajamouli.



The day wise nett box office collection of Jersey, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR is as follows:-

Jersey

Friday – Rs. 3.70 cr

Saturday – Rs. 5.00 cr

Total = Rs. 8.70 cr



KGF Chapter 2

Extended week 1 total – Rs. 263.35 cr

2nd Friday – Rs. 11.50 cr

2nd Saturday – Rs. 18 cr

Total = Rs. 292.85 cr



RRR

4 week total – Rs. 256.50 cr

5th Friday – Rs. 75 lakh

5th Saturday – Rs. 1.25 cr

Total = Rs. 258.50 cr



Have you been able to watch any of these movies on the big screen? How do you find them?

