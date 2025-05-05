Box Office: Sinners breaks into top 5 worldwide grossers of 2025 after excellent 3rd weekend
Michael B. Jordan’s recently released Sinners has climbed into the top 5 highest worldwide grossers after its third weekend.
Hollywood is currently buzzing with the release of Sinners, a horror film led by Michael B. Jordan and directed by Ryan Coogler. Released on April 18, 2025, the film also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Jayme Lawson, and others in its star-studded cast. Now in its third week, Sinners has successfully crossed its third weekend and continues its strong run at the box office.
Over the last weekend, Sinners brought its US box office total to USD 179.7 million. Combined with its overseas earnings, the film’s worldwide cume currently stands at USD 236.7 million. The positive buzz surrounding this latest horror release has propelled it into the ranks of the highest-grossing films at the global box office.
Riding on strong support from both audiences and critics, Sinners currently ranks as the fifth highest-grossing film of 2025 globally, surpassing Snow White's worldwide cume of USD 201.5 million. Holding the fourth position is Captain America 4, which has grossed a significantly higher USD 415.3 million worldwide.
Based on its current momentum, the Michael B. Jordan-led horror film is projected to conclude its run with a global gross between USD 330–400 million. However, there's a chance it could slip one rank, depending on the ongoing performance of Marvel’s Thunderbolts, which has already collected USD 162.1 million at the global box office.
Sinners cements its position among the biggest horror films of Hollywood
Meanwhile, Sinners has climbed its way into the ranks of the highest-grossing horror films of all time. By next Thursday, Michael B. Jordan's film is expected to surpass the global cumes of A Quiet Place: Day One (USD 261.9 million) and The Nun 2 (USD 269.8 million).
Sinners has already outperformed several major horror hits at the box office, including Smile (USD 217.4 million), Insidious: The Red Door (USD 189.1 million), M3GAN (USD 180.1 million), Nosferatu (USD 181 million), and NOPE (USD 171.2 million).
Sinners continues its successful theatrical run worldwide. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: Box Office: Sinners delivers record-breaking second Wednesday to become 3rd highest-grossing horror film in US post-Covid