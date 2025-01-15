Box Office: Nosferatu CROSSES Smile 2 to become one of the HIGHEST GROSSING horror movies worldwide post-pandemic
Nosferatu recently surpassed Smile 2 at the worldwide box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing post-pandemic horror films, with projected earnings between USD 180-200 million.
Nosferatu has hit new heights at the global box office. The 2024 Robert Eggers horror offering is a remake of F.W. Murnau’s German expressionist silent film of the same name, which is reportedly an unlicensed adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, released in 1922. Nosferatu debuted in theaters on December 25 and has surpassed Smile 2 to become one of the highest-grossing horror movies worldwide post-pandemic.
Smile 2 grossed $138 million worldwide, and by the time this article goes live, Nosferatu will have surpassed it.
The latter film, starring Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and more, is galloping toward a final total in the range of USD 180 to $200 million, which is impressive.
The movie has been highly profitable for everyone involved, as was last year’s Smile 2, featuring Naomi Scott, Ray Nicholson, Kyle Gallner, Lukas Cage, and more. Scott stars as a pop star who begins to experience a series of increasingly disturbing paranormal events.
Horror films are a safe bet for producers due to their low production costs, dedicated fanbase, and strong return on investment, as evidenced by the box office performance of the two films mentioned. While Nosferatu had a production budget of $50 million, Smile 2 was made at only $28 million.
Budgets for horror flicks typically range from $5 million to $30 million, as they don’t require big stars to appeal to a larger audience. The revenue of horror films largely depends on the genre's dedicated fanbase, who don’t necessarily seek a skillfully crafted masterpiece with complex storylines but instead crave tension-building and adrenaline-rushing emotional payoff.