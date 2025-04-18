Box Office: Snow White may not hit USD 200M worldwide; only 2 other Disney live-action remakes have underperformed similarly in last 15 years

Disney’s Snow White may fall short of a key box office milestone, as the live-action reimagining of the classic 1937 animated film faces a potential worldwide wrap below USD 200 million. As of this writing, the musical fantasy film has earned USD 183.4 million globally, with USD 83.08 million of it coming from domestic markets and USD 100 million from international territories.

Advertisement

Directed by Marc Webb and starring Rachel Zegler in the titular role alongside Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, the film was made on a massive production budget of USD 250 million, which does not include marketing costs, making it one of the Mouse House’s most expensive films to date. Despite the strong brand recognition and a high-profile cast, Snow White has not connected with audiences in the way it was expected to.

In the last 15 years, only two other Disney live-action remakes have faced similar struggles at the box office. 2020’s Mulan, released during the COVID-19 pandemic, managed just USD 69.9 million in global theatrical earnings. However, that figure doesn’t reflect its Premium Access release on Disney Plus, which brought in extra revenue. In contrast, Christopher Robin (2018) earned USD 197.7 million globally against a more modest USD 70 million budget, despite not releasing in China, a key overseas market for Hollywood films.

Advertisement

A mix of factors has impacted Snow White’s performance, or lack thereof. For those unversed, the film faced myriad controversies before it made its way to theaters on March 21.

It all began with Zegler, a Latina, being cast as Disney’s fairest princess. She then made her case worse by mocking the original animated iteration of Snow White, calling it weird and outdated. Disney also faced criticism about the representation of the iconic seven dwarfs in this version. Gadot added to the controversy by openly expressing her Zionist views, and Zegler was struck once again by posting a social media rant about President Donald Trump.

Snow White saw a silver lining in the cloud when critics praised the film’s aesthetics and Zegler’s performance following its Los Angeles premiere a couple of days before its release. But it wasn’t enough for audiences to cancel their boycott calls.

Advertisement

While it may still edge closer to USD 200 million, Snow White will likely be remembered as one of Disney’s most ambitious yet underperforming live-action remakes in recent memory.

Pick your favorite Disney live action remake of all time Snow White Maleficent The Lion King Cruella

ALSO READ: Snow White Review: Rachel Zegler shines and dazzles in Disney's ambitious live-action feature that leaves much to be desired