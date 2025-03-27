Snow White Producer's Son Slams Rachel Zegler For 'Hijacking' Talks and 'Dragging Personal Politics' into Film

Jonah Platt, the son of Snow White producer Marc Platt, claimed in a now-deleted Instagram comment that lead actress Rachel Zegler hurt the movie’s box office performance. His response came after a social media user called his father’s reported actions “creepy as hell and uncalled for.”

“You really want to do this?” Jonah replied before defending his father’s decision to address Zegler’s political statements. He argued that Zegler “hijacked the conversation” about the film for her personal agenda, affecting the work of many involved in the project.

According to Variety, Marc Platt flew to New York to speak with Zegler about a tweet in which she supported Palestine after the Snow White trailer was released. The report stated that she posted controversial remarks about Donald Trump.

Jonah stated that his father, the producer of a major Disney project worth hundreds of millions of dollars, had to leave his family and travel across the country to address Rachel Zegler’s decision to bring her personal politics into the film’s promotion, despite signing a multi-million dollar contract to be paid and do publicity for the movie.

Jonah continued his criticism, saying, “This is called adult responsibility and accountability. And her actions clearly hurt the film’s box office.” He stated that freedom of speech does not mean someone can say “whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions.”

He also claimed that tens of thousands of people had worked on the film, but Zegler shifted the focus to her own interests, putting her colleagues, crew, and blue-collar workers at risk. He added, "Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged."

Despite controversy surrounding Zegler’s casting and comments about the original Snow White film being dated, the live-action remake secured the top spot at the box office during its opening weekend. However, the film made only USD 87 million in its first weekend, which some critics considered underwhelming for a major Disney release.

Marc Platt, a Tony winner and Oscar nominee, produced the film alongside Jared LeBoff. The movie, directed by Marc Webb, faced backlash even before its release due to casting and changes to the classic storyline. Zegler has since shared behind-the-scenes moments from the film on social media, celebrating its success.