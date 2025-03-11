Gal Gadot Reveals ‘Being Scared to Death’ Over Horrifying Brain Blood Clot During Pregnancy: ‘Had the Most…’

Gal Gadot is surely a Wonder Woman. The actress who shares four kids with her husband Jaron Varsano, recently welcomed their 13-month-old, Ori. However, while looking after her own health, Gal Gadot had to face another medical scare.

Detailing the time and recalling what it was like, the actress from Red Notice mentioned that a blood clot was discovered in her brain.

Making an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gal Gadot stated that when she came to know about the blood clot in her brain, she realized “what it means to be scared to death.”

Talking to the host, on the March 10 episode, the actress from Death on the Nile added, “I had a brain clot and it was a huge one. I had three. When I do something I do it all the way, you know? I had major headaches for three weeks and I’d seen doctors. They’re like it’s probably a migraine, it’s the hormones.”

She then also added that while the doctors were unconcerned at first about her condition, her mother forced her to get an MRI when the pain persisted. Soon the medical team found a “horrible” blood clot, following which she was rushed to the hospital.

Recalling the event, the actress from Fast & Furious added that her baby was delivered immediately by the doctors, also mentioning, “I had the most amazing team.”

Shedding light on her past and scary event, Gal Gadot explained why she was telling her story a year after it had happened to her.

“I’m talking about it just because if someone out there in the world is going to have the same thing and because she heard my story she’s going to get checked then I’ve done my part” the actress from Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice added.

For those unversed, Gal Gadot is a mother to Alma, 13, Maya, 8, Daniella, 3, and Ori, 13 months.