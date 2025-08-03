Box Office: Son of Sardaar 2 sees a muted growth on Sunday; Ajay Devgn starrer collects Rs 9.50 crore on Day 3

Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, is facing the wrath of weak content and poor word-of-mouth. The comedy sequel has witnessed a nominal growth on its first Sunday, still couldn't clock a double-digit figure.

Son of Sardaar 2 collects Rs 9.50 crore on Day 3, set for disastrous end

Backed by Devgn Films, Son of Sardaar 2 began its box office run on August 1st, in a clash with Dhadak 2 and other holdover releases- Mahavatar Narsimha and Saiyaara. The movie collected Rs 7.50 crore on Day 1. It further saw some growth and netted Rs 8 crore, followed by a 20% jump on Sunday, minting Rs 9.50 crore net.

The total cume of Son of Sardaar 2 hit the Rs 25 crore net mark at the Indian box office in three days. Ideally, this should have been its day 1 collection- considering the A-list star cast and sequel factor.

All eyes are now on its Monday and weekdays hold. As per current trends, the movie is heading towards an unfortunate end. Co-starring Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and others, Son of Sardaar 2 couldn't impress the audience, thus, registering such a disastrous response. It is expected to wind its theatrical run at half of what its first instalment collected in 2012.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Son Of Sardaar 2 In India Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 7.50 crore 2 Rs 8 crore 3 Rs 9.5 crore (est.) Total Rs 25 crore net in 3 days

Son Of Sardaar 2 In Theatres

Son Of Sardaar 2 is currently playing in theaters. Tickets can be booked through online ticketing platforms or at the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

