Saiyaara 3rd Saturday India Box Office: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer grows by good 45 percent; Adds STRONG Rs 7 crore

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda among others, grew well on 3rd Saturday at the Indian box office. After a good Rs 4.75 crore net on 3rd Friday, the movie grew by a healthy 45-50 percent to net Rs 7 crore. The total collections of the movie have gone past Rs 290 crore and on 3rd Monday, it will be a part of the glorious Rs 300 crore club. The film will go over Rs 325 crore and end its run in the Rs 335 crore vicinity, which is spectacular.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Saiyaara Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 173.75 crore Week 2 Rs 106.25 crore 3rd Friday Rs 4.75 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 7 crore Total Rs 291.75 crore in 16 days

Saiyaara, Despite An Excellent Rs 7 Crore 3rd Saturday, Won't Breach The Number That The Trade Expected It To Reach

At one point, Saiyaara looked to enter the Rs 400 crore India net club. However, the film's collections got impacted by the growing hype around Mahavatar Narsimha. The effects were felt over the 2nd weekend. In its 3rd weekend, Saiyaara has become the 3rd most preferred movie option for Hindi moviegoers, after Mahavatar Narsimha and Son Of Sardaar 2.

Saiyaara Is A 1 Horse Race Internationally

The case is completely different internationally as Saiyaara continues to go strong. In UK, it is having a kind of run that has not been seen in ages for a mid-sized Indian film. A USD 15 million overseas finish is a foregone conclusion for the Mohit Suri directorial and it is now to be seen if the movie can break into the USD 20 million club or not. The global collections may not breach Rs 600 crore gross but they will comfortably be over Rs 550 crore.

Saiyaara In Theatres

Saiyaara has shattered many myths. A film doesn't have to star big names or be part of a big IP to rake big numbers. If the audience accepts your film, it can take you to the sky. Saiyaara plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

