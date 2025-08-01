Son of Sardaar 2 opens lower than Son of Sardaar in India - Day One Box Office comparison

Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and others, has begun its box office run. Serving as the sequel to 2012 comedy film, Son Of Sardaar, the second instalment opened with a below-par figure.

Son of Sardaar 2 opens lower than the 2012 released first instalment

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 debuted with just Rs 6 crore to Rs 6.50 crore net on its opening day, today. It is not only a dull start but also a lower figure than the opening day figure of its first instalment. For the record, Son Of Sardaar had collected Rs 9.50 crore net on its opening day.

Even if one doesn't consider ticket inflation, the opening day figure of Son Of Sardaar 2 still looks dwarf in front of its prequel as the first film had faced a tough competition with Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The latest outing of Ajay Devgn also faced a clash with Dharma Productions’ Dhadak 2, however, both have nominal buzz among the audience.

Day 1 box office comparison of Son Of Sardaar and Son of Sardaar 2:

Movie Net India Day 1 Son of Sardaar (2012) Rs 9.50 crore Son of Sardaar 2 (2025) Rs 6.75 crore

The original movie had Sanjay Dutt, Juhi Chawla, and Sonakshi Sinha as the three main characters apart from Ajay Devgn. Moreover, Salman Khan had made a guest appearance in the movie, which took its buzz a notch higher. Son of Sardaar ended up doing Rs 88 crore net in its lifetime and emerged as a HIT venture.

Looking at the current trends and initial word-of-mouth of Son Of Sardaar 2, it is likely to wrap its theatrical run much lower than its prequel. Don't be surprised if it ends up collecting just half of its first part. The movie has opened to average to poor reviews, which are hampering its business. If the movie had met with superlative word-of-mouth, things would have been much better.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

